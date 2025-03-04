Anand Mahindra Urges Cities To Focus On Clean Streets, Better Pavements

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has turned the spotlight on the Indian streets, urging municipalities to prioritise cleanliness and well-planned pavements.

The Mahindra Group Chairperson reshared a post on X that talked about the importance of urban aesthetics. The post featured visuals of well-maintained streets in Pune, Indore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with lush greenery and clean sidewalks. The original post suggested that India's global image (PR) would improve significantly if cities focused more on hygiene and cleanliness.

Reacting to the post, Mr Mahindra said that beyond public relations, well-designed streets were essential for citizens' quality of life. "Beautiful. Forget the PR, it's all about the quality of life of citizens," he wrote.

"Streets like these add not just to physical safety but to mental well-being. The most important design element of all these streets is the pavements. The pavements belong to the people and they truly signal what importance a city gives to its citizens."

He urged municipalities across India to adopt a "holistic design of streets," with a special focus on "pavements - their size and aesthetics - being the most highly prioritised elements."

The internet seems to agree with his vision for better urban spaces.

An X user wrote, "Well said. A city's true progress isn't measured by skyscrapers but by how well it treats its pedestrians. Build for people, not just for cars."

Another commented, "Forget the glossy PR campaigns-true progress is in the streets we walk on. Well-designed pavements aren't just about mobility; they're about dignity, safety, and quality of life. Cities should focus on making spaces for people, not just cars. It's about creating environments that nurture mental well-being and bring a sense of community."

Someone wrote, "Walkable streets can boost local businesses. Areas with good pavements often see increased foot traffic and economic activity."

This was not the first time Anand Mahindra showed interest in urban infrastructure.

Last year, he shared his admiration for the Thalassery-Mahe national highway bypass, which connects Mahe in Pondicherry to Muzhappilangad in Thalassery, Kerala. Captivated by its striking design, he described it as "a skyscraper lying flat on its side."