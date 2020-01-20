Anand Mahindra Shares Video With A Lesson On Staying Humble

Anand Mahindra shared an inspiring video on the importance of being humble.

Businessman Anand Mahindra shared a video on the importance of staying humble this Sunday on Twitter. The video shows British-American author and motivational speaker Simon Sinek delivering a speech on the only thing we're all entitled to - a Styrofoam cup.

In his speech, Mr Sinek explains how the metaphor of a Styrofoam cup came about, recalling an incident when a former Undersecretary of Defense was invited to give a speech at a last conference.

During his speech at the conference, the former Undersecretary paused to take a sip of coffee from his Styrofoam cup and compared it to the year when he was still the Under Secretary of Defense and was presented with a ceramic cup at the same conference.

"Last year, I was still the Undersecretary. Last year, flew me here business class," he said, according to Mr Sinek. "They drove me to this here same venue. They took me through the back entrance and took me into the green room and handed me a cup of coffee in a beautiful ceramic cup."

He then compared it to the present day, where he flew coach, booked his own cab to the hotel and, at the conference, when he asked for coffee, was pointed to a machine with Styrofoam cups.

"The lesson is the ceramic cup was never meant for me, it was meant for the position I held."

Calling it a "good metaphor", Anand Mahindra wrote: "Staying humble is not always easy when you enjoy a senior position in your field. But it's critical if you want to stay curious and keep learning."

Sharing Mr Sinek's video, he added, "Remember the only thing we're all entitled to is a 'styrofoam cup.' Or as we would say in India-a clay 'Kulhad!'"

Watch the inspiring video below:

Since being shared online on Sunday, the video has been viewed over 91,000 times. It has also collected a ton of appreciative comments.

