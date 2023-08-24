Anand Mahindra Congratulates ISRO On The Success Of Chandrayaan-3

Anand Mahindra thanked ISRO in a social media post.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the South Pole of the Moon.

Mr Mahindra took to the microblogging website X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "Dhanyavaad, Thank you, @isro, for teaching us how to aim for the stars. Making us believe in our own abilities. Showing us how to deal with failure and use it as a platform to rise again. And above all, making us proud to be Indian."

Dhanyavaad, Thank you, @isro for:

—Teaching us how to aim for the stars

—Making us believe in our own abilities

—Showing us how to deal with failure & use it as a platform to rise again.

And above all, making us Proud to be Indian. #Chandrayaan3pic.twitter.com/BNFVacYXQJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 23, 2023

This tweet was shared yesterday after the Vikram lander touched down on the lunar surface, and since being posted, it has gotten more than one million views, and more than 75,000 people have liked it and shared their reactions in the comments.

"Absolutely! ISRo has not only expanded our horizons but also instilled a spirit of resilience and innovation. Their achievements remind us that with determination, we can overcome any challenge. I am proud to be a part of a nation that reaches for the stars," commented a user.

"I couldn't agree more with your sentiment about ISRO. They really do show us how to handle failures and turn dreams into reality. I can't wait to see what they'll achieve next," wrote another user.

"ISRO's journey has taught us that even failures can't stop us from reaching for the stars," commented a third user.