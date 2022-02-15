An Outpouring Of Support For 'Gehraiyaan' Writer's Dad After He Was Trolled

'Gehraiyaan' opened to mixed reviews last week.

A proud father had to deal with the ugly side of social media when his post celebrating his son's work was inundated with distasteful comments. Chandan Roy shared a tweet urging people to watch Gehraiyaan as his son was among the film's writers - but a section of the Internet used his post to inform him of how little they thought of the Deepika Padukone-starrer. Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra, released to mixed reviews last week. While many viewers said they enjoyed the movie, others were more critical and slammed it for poor screenwriting, underdeveloped characters and a convoluted plot, among other things.

Chandan Roy, whose son Sumit Roy co-wrote the film, shared a graphic highlighting some of the more positive reviews Gehraiyaan received. "See the movie. My son Sumit is among the writers," he wrote.

See the movie. My son Sumit is among the writers. pic.twitter.com/wNdK5kGoKm — roychandan (@cretiredroy) February 12, 2022

The backlash was swift and unforgiving. A number of Twitter users used the comments section of Mr Roy's post to share their opinion of the film.

Tell him to stop writing immediately and enroll into a school. — Manish Sharma (@lion_india) February 12, 2022

Sir what was he thinking while writing this movie. Guess he really needs help. — Mihir (@MihirPala) February 14, 2022

However, the tide soon turned in Mr Roy's favour as more and more people began to point out that a father's post celebrating his son's achievements should not become a cesspool of negative reviews.

"One sweet gent whose son has written the Gehraiyaan script is proudly talking about it on Twitter and people are barging in to tell him they didn't like it. This is what I mean by graciousness totally lacking these days. Let the man celebrate his son," wrote author Kavitha Rao.

One sweet gent whose son has written the Gehraiyaan script is proudly talking about it on Twitter and people are barging in to tell him they didn't like it. This is what I mean by graciousness totally lacking these days. Let the man celebrate his son. — Kavitha Rao (@kavitharao) February 13, 2022

"Totally graceless and unnecessary that was," another Twitter user agreed.

Totally graceless and unnecessary that was ! — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) February 13, 2022

Mr Roy soon received an outpouring of support on the microblogging platform. Several celebrities also congratulated him as his tweet began to go viral. Among those who congratulated him were actors Richa Chadha and Shruti Seth, as well as National Award-winning lyricist Varun Grover.

Congratulations ????????❤️ — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 14, 2022

Congratulations to you Sir!

He's done a splendid job. https://t.co/zsWLsEHTCC — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) February 15, 2022

While Mr Roy did react to some of the negative comments coming his way earlier, he took to Twitter this morning to share his view on people trolling his son. "Actually all those who are giving negative comments don't have the idea how much struggle a person has to do to reach where he is now," he wrote. "It is very easy to condemn but very tough to go through the grinding."