Watch: Amruta Fadnavis Grooves To Her New Single 'Mood Banaleya'

Singer Amruta Fadnavis, who is the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was seen shaking a leg to her newly released song, Mood Banaleya.

In the clip, shared by the official Twitter handle of Amruta Fadnavis, she grooves to peppy beats and nails the hook step. Ms Fadnavis looks beautiful in an all-black ensemble.

“Show us what you've got! Take Mood Banaleya hook step challenge and create your own reel using the song hashtag and tag us in them,” the caption read.

Show us what you've got! ????

Take #MoodBanaleya hookstep challenge and create your own reel using the song hashtag and tag us in them.

Tune in now: https://t.co/mPDS74OYIj

⁦@TSeries⁩ #BhushanKumar ⁦@meetbros⁩ @kumaarlyricswriter ⁦⁦@Ad7777Adil⁩

???? ???? pic.twitter.com/VHiDcEfqTK — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) January 8, 2023

The clip soon gained traction and amassed more than 2 lakh views. Many users seemed impressed by her dancing skills

“Great dancing. Bollywood should learn these new steps from you,” a user wrote.

Great dancing .. Bollywood should learn these new steps from you — exsecular (@ExSecular) January 8, 2023

“Can't get enough of this party anthem. Hearing on loop,” a comment read.

Can't get enough of this party anthem. Hearing on loop ???? — Master 2.0 (@khamankhakra) January 8, 2023

A person wrote, “You are a rockstar”.

You are a rockstar. — Neeleisch G ???????? (@GKNilesh) January 8, 2023

“Great ma'am. Keep rocking,” another user said.

Great ma'am. Keep rocking. — Rajesh RT (@shortmidoff) January 8, 2023

Created by artists Meet Bros and Amruta Fadnavis, Mood Banaleya was released on January 6. Amruta Fadnavis also features in the video, which has so far collected over 22 million views on YouTube. The music has been produced by Aishwarya Tripathi. You can listen to it here.

As per Amruta Fadnavis, Mood Banaleya is “an electrifying, biggest bachelorette anthem of the year”.

Amruta Fadnavis routinely updates her fans by sharing glimpses on her social media. In December, she presented awards at the India Fashion Awards in New Delhi and dropped a few pictures from the event on her Instagram page.

The singer also received the award for “The Most Stylish Change Maker”. In the photos, she is also seen presenting the award to ace Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Featured Video Of The Day Exclusive - "She Was Drenched In Urine": Eyewitness On Air India Pee-Gate