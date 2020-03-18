Amid Work From Home Epidemic, Twitter Tests If Laughter Is Best Medicine

People in quarantine and those working from home are turning to the Internet to some levity.

Working from home comes with certain perks, like spending time with pets.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a number of people across the world have been asked to practice social isolation in order to contain the spread of the virus. According to World Health Organization, social distancing involves maintaining a distance of 3 feet from anyone who is coughing or sneezing, as COVID-19 can spread through tiny droplets if the infected person coughs and sneezes.

Several companies are therefore encouraging their employees to work from home in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The centre on Monday also declared a countrywide lockdown of schools, colleges, gyms and swimming pools -- crowded areas that could allow for exponential spread of the virus.

In the midst of this, people in quarantine and those working from home are turning to the Internet to some levity. Employees from around the world have been sharing funny posts on social media as they adapt to the 'work from home' model.

Take a look at some of the funniest posts and memes about working from home:

To many, the only silver lining to the lockdown was getting to spend more time with their pets. Twitter has been flooded with posts and pictures of dogs and cats refusing to let their owners get any work done:

Coronavirus has now hit all global regions, disrupting sporting and cultural calendars and shaking the stock markets and businesses. Worldwide, over 7,000 people have died, more than one lakh have been infected in 143 countries.

