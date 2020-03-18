Amid Work From Home Epidemic, Twitter Tests If Laughter Is Best Medicine

Working from home comes with certain perks, like spending time with pets.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a number of people across the world have been asked to practice social isolation in order to contain the spread of the virus. According to World Health Organization, social distancing involves maintaining a distance of 3 feet from anyone who is coughing or sneezing, as COVID-19 can spread through tiny droplets if the infected person coughs and sneezes.

Several companies are therefore encouraging their employees to work from home in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The centre on Monday also declared a countrywide lockdown of schools, colleges, gyms and swimming pools -- crowded areas that could allow for exponential spread of the virus.

In the midst of this, people in quarantine and those working from home are turning to the Internet to some levity. Employees from around the world have been sharing funny posts on social media as they adapt to the 'work from home' model.

Take a look at some of the funniest posts and memes about working from home:

everyone's giving work-from-home tips like 'stick to a routine' and 'get dressed', where are the REAL tips like how to not finish a whole packet of aloo bhujia while watching youtube — Akshar (@AksharPathak) March 17, 2020

Day 1 of kids at home, me at home working. 14 yr. old: “I feel like I wished too hard for summer and this is what I got.” #WorkFromHome — Bill Goodykoontz (@goodyk) March 17, 2020

mAiNtAiN YoUr mOrNiNg rOuTiNe wHeN YoU WoRk fRoM HoMe pic.twitter.com/SmUM7Q1c04 — Jenny Johannesson (@chopse) March 16, 2020

Me and my coworkers self-quarantined, logging in for the team meeting pic.twitter.com/grwPIrC7NH — 𝐌ick (@mickru79) March 11, 2020

Working from home pic.twitter.com/fi85PJhFze — Irena Buzarewicz (@IrenaBuzarewicz) March 9, 2020

me after 3 days of working from home due to the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/KviicMcJQZ — john (@Scarlet4UrMa) March 12, 2020

To many, the only silver lining to the lockdown was getting to spend more time with their pets. Twitter has been flooded with posts and pictures of dogs and cats refusing to let their owners get any work done:

Work from home they said pic.twitter.com/u0RpzsKwIw — h (@HadiMikdashi) March 16, 2020

Trying to work from home. ... From cute to annoying to unacceptable. #quarantinecatspic.twitter.com/heELyBruE9 — Jeanine Nistler (@nistler_jeanine) March 16, 2020

My pets have become my coworkers #WorkFromHomepic.twitter.com/zPxCWgEDPw — DeeDee Wallace (@D_D_Wallace) March 16, 2020

Coronavirus has now hit all global regions, disrupting sporting and cultural calendars and shaking the stock markets and businesses. Worldwide, over 7,000 people have died, more than one lakh have been infected in 143 countries.