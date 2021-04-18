Amid Surge In Covid Cases, Celebs Urge Fans To Mask Up, Stay In

As the country witnesses an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, a number of celebrities are urging their fans and followers to exercise caution and mask up. Several states have come up with strict restrictions to slow the spread of Covid in its deadly second wave in India. In Maharashtra, the state government announced on Tuesday that no one will be allowed to venture out without valid reason, adding that all establishments and public places will remain shut for the next 15 days. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to request people to stay indoors as much as possible, and to wear masks when stepping out.

Abhishek Bachchan

Leading the chorus of voices was Abhishek Bachchan, who, on Friday, shared a mask selfie from Lucknow. Abhishek, who contracted the virus last year, had one appeal. "Please, please, PLEASE KEEP YOUR MASK ON!!!" he wrote. "If not for yourself, think about your family, elders, friends and loved ones," the actor added. The post was accompanied with the hashtags #maskup and #maskon.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor shared a sunlit picture from home as she urged fans to stay in. "Ghar pe raho (Stay at home)," she wrote, posting a picture which shows her sipping tea. Karisma also added the hashtags #tryingtostaypositive and #weshallovercome.

Rasika Dugal

"We shall overcome" also seems to be the mantra that Rasika Dugal is repeating. "Hum bhi survive karenge, tum bhi survive karoge (I will survive and you will survive too)," the Mirzapur actress wrote in a message to everyone feeling the lockdown blues.

Twinkle Khanna

Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna, whose husband Akshay Kumar tested positive for Covid-19 recently, also took to Instagram to deliver the message of safety first. "Why the hell did I write 'Pyjamas are Forgiving' and manifest a world for myself where I stay all day long in the damn things," she wrote, but also added that she would be willing to wear "every unforgiving sartorial contraption while shouting 'Go Corona Go'", if only that would mean stepping out without fear.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, who had Covid-19 last year and received the first dose of vaccine in early April, asked her followers to "#stayhome and #maskup" as she shared a glimpse of her 'work from home' routine.

Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is looking forward to better times, but at the moment, he is staying in. On Wednesday, the Student Of The Year actor took to Instagram to share a black and white pic, which he captioned, "Looking forward but staying in the moment..."