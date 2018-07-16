Ambanis To Sachin Tendulkar, World Cup Final Had Everyone Hooked. See Pics

There was an impressive Indian presence at the stadium in Russia.

The FIFA World Cup fever that gripped fans all over the world in the past few weeks peaked during the Sunday evening final clash between France and Croatia. France won the World Cup after a thriller of a match at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. While Sachin Tendulkar was among those who enjoyed the match at home, there was an impressive Indian presence at the stadium in Russia: Nita and Mukesh Ambani and Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge to name a few.

So let's check out how celebrities enjoyed the World Cup final

Nita and Mukesh Ambani were spotted at the first World Cup semi-final between France and Belgium. Sure enough, the power couple was back for the final. Their casual look contrasted completely with recent photos from the engagement of their son Akash with Shloka Mehta.

A post shared by Cricket Universe (@cricuniverse) on Jul 15, 2018 at 9:43pm PDT

Along with the Ambanis, cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife, actor Sagarika Ghatge also watched the match live.

On opposite sides today #fifafinals2018 A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on Jul 15, 2018 at 8:15am PDT

The couple had previously explored Moscow with Nita Ambani

Television host Mini Mathur posted a wonderful video of a human wave at the stadium and confessed: "...nobody can escape the combined joy, madness and passion of human hearts". She along with husband, director Kabir Khan and their children even watched the match between England and Belgium.

Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture from his home, gazing at the TV screen, sitting in his comfortable couch.

Watching the finals.. #FRACRO A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Jul 15, 2018 at 9:30am PDT

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in Paris for work, witnessed the sheer madness that followed France's World Cup win. In her cute instagram posts, she is with daughter Aaradhya, enjoying the spectacle of French fans going berserk.

Paris right now A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 15, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 15, 2018 at 11:55am PDT

France won the World Cup after a gap of 20 years by beating Croatia 4-2 in a thrilling final.