Ambanis To Sachin Tendulkar, World Cup Final Had Everyone Hooked. See Pics

The FIFA World Cup fever that gripped fans all over the world in the past few weeks peaked during the Sunday evening final clash between France and Croatia. France won the World Cup after a thriller of a match at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. While Sachin Tendulkar was among those who enjoyed the match at home, there was an impressive Indian presence at the stadium in Russia: Nita and Mukesh Ambani and Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge to name a few.
So let's check out how celebrities enjoyed the World Cup final
Nita and Mukesh Ambani were spotted at the first World Cup semi-final between France and Belgium. Sure enough, the power couple was back for the final. Their casual look contrasted completely with recent photos from the engagement of their son Akash with Shloka Mehta.
Along with the Ambanis, cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife, actor Sagarika Ghatge also watched the match live.
The couple had previously explored Moscow with Nita Ambani
Television host Mini Mathur posted a wonderful video of a human wave at the stadium and confessed: "...nobody can escape the combined joy, madness and passion of human hearts". She along with husband, director Kabir Khan and their children even watched the match between England and Belgium.
The anatomy of a human wave. Always wanted to know how it works.. what happens if some grumpy cynical person decided not to stand up and be part of it. Last evening I realised that nobody can escape the combined joy, madness and passion of human hearts. Every time the wave went round, 78011 people became part of a collective purpose. Think of what we can do if this love is harnessed. #fifa18 #worldcup2018 #moscow #football #finals
Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture from his home, gazing at the TV screen, sitting in his comfortable couch.
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in Paris for work, witnessed the sheer madness that followed France's World Cup win. In her cute instagram posts, she is with daughter Aaradhya, enjoying the spectacle of French fans going berserk.
France won the World Cup after a gap of 20 years by beating Croatia 4-2 in a thrilling final.trending news