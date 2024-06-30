'16 Years, 9 Months, 5 Days': Delhi Police After India's World Cup Win

Celebrations erupted across India as fans took to the streets to rejoice in the historic win.

India's victory in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa on Saturday not only sparked celebrations across the country but also inspired creative and heartfelt congratulatory messages from various police forces. The team, led by skipper Rohit Sharma and bolstered by Virat Kohli's match-winning performance, clinched a seven-run victory, marking India's second world title in the format.

"We all waited 16 years 9 months 5 days (52,70,40,000 seconds) for India to win another #T20WorldCup. Let's be a little patient at traffic signals too. Good moments are worth the wait. What say? Hearty congratulations, #TeamIndia. #INDvsSA #INDvSA," the Delhi Police posted.

The UP Police showcased their sense of humour with a tweet that likened the Indian bowlers' performance to a criminal act - albeit a much-loved one.

"Breaking News: Indian bowlers found guilty of breaking South African hearts. Sentence: Lifelong love from a billion fans! #INDvSAFinal #T20WorldCupFinal," the UP Police wrote.

Mumbai Traffic Police joined in the celebration by sharing a photo of Rohit Sharma in a car with the number plate reading "IND 29 June 2024".

"The Dream Come True Number Plate! #UnStoppables #IndVsSA #WorldChampions," the Mumbai Traffic Police captioned the photo.

The final match was not just about the victory but also about the end of an era. Two of Indian cricket's all-time greats, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, announced their retirement from T20 Internationals. Mr Kohli, who was adjudged the player of the match for his sublime 76, was the first to declare his decision. Soon after, Rohit announced his retirement, stating that having achieved what he came for, it was time to step aside.

Celebrations erupted across India as fans took to the streets to rejoice in the historic win. In cities like Jammu, Hyderabad, Patna, and Pune, people were seen hugging, dancing, and waving the tricolour. Chants of 'India, India' filled the air as millions celebrated the end of a 13-year wait for a world title.