Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos Walks His Robot Dog. It Can Even Open Doors

We're all living in 2018 and Jeff Bezos is living in 3018.

Offbeat | | Updated: March 20, 2018 12:24 IST
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos tweeted a photo of himself taking this robot dog for a walk

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped out to take his "new dog" for a walk and the Internet lost its cool. That's probably because the world's richest man has no ordinary dog. Instead, Jeff Bezos was photographed walking Boston Dynamics' dog-like robot called SpotMini. Welcome to the future! The picture Jeff Bezos tweeted out to his 480,000 Twitter followers looks like something right out of a science-fiction movie. In just nine hours, the photo has been "liked" over 13,000 times and retweeted over 3,400 times.
 

If that "dog" looks familiar to you, you probably saw it doing neat tricks like opening doors. This video went crazy viral on social media last month and had netizens worrying that robots were slowly going to take over the world.



The four-legged machine can handle objects, climbs stairs, and Boston Dynamics expects SpotMini to operate in offices, homes and outdoors.

Jeff Bezos tweeted the photo of himself with SpotMini at Amazon's MARS conference, which is an annual invitation-only meeting on machine learning, automation, robotics and space exploration.

The Internet had a lot of thoughts on the robot dog:
 

A few people were excited
  

Others less so
  

This made us LOL
 

