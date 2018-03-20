Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos Walks His Robot Dog. It Can Even Open Doors

Taking my new dog for a walk at the #MARS2018 conference. #BostonDynamicspic.twitter.com/vE6CXrvV3o— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) March 19, 2018
If that "dog" looks familiar to you, you probably saw it doing neat tricks like opening doors. This video went crazy viral on social media last month and had netizens worrying that robots were slowly going to take over the world.
The four-legged machine can handle objects, climbs stairs, and Boston Dynamics expects SpotMini to operate in offices, homes and outdoors.
Jeff Bezos tweeted the photo of himself with SpotMini at Amazon's MARS conference, which is an annual invitation-only meeting on machine learning, automation, robotics and space exploration.
The Internet had a lot of thoughts on the robot dog:
It doesn't look like it wants ear scratches or nose boops, Jeff. 2/10 would not pet— Caroline McCarthy (@caro) March 19, 2018
A few people were excited
I'd be down with having my packages delivered by a fleet of robot dogs.— Brandy Donaghy (@Scatterbrandy) March 19, 2018
I don't care if they eventually kill us all if it can get me same day delivery tbh— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 19, 2018
This is two weeks after Alexa laughed maniacally. Why do I find this unsettling?— Casey Williams (@SciFiClimateGuy) March 19, 2018
This made us LOL
In a parallel robot world the tweet would be "taking the richest man in the world for a walk".— Gokul Dinesh (@meGDinesh) March 19, 2018
