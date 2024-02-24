Bollywood Stars, Cricketers Hop On To Latest Trend, Motivate Students For Exam

Alia Bhatt, Shubman Gill, and Kiara Advani are helping students get back to their books.

Forget childhood throwback photos and viral dance challenges, the latest trend on social media has an unexpected twist. Now, Bollywood stars and cricketers are offering personalised motivation to students preparing for exams.

This fun and interactive trend sees students posting reels, short video clips, requesting encouragement from their favorite actors and actresses. The response has been overwhelming, with several stars like Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani, and Shubhman Gill engaging directly with fans.

One Alia Bhatt fan posted a reel from her movie screening, promising to start studying if she received a comment from the actress. Bhatt responded with playful emojis, acknowledging the fan's request.

Two Vijay Deverakonda fans took things a step further, offering to score 90% in exchange for a comment. The popular actor upped the ante, promising a personal meet-up if they achieved their goal.

Kiara Advani's fan received a more direct message, with the actress commenting, "Study and give it your best," offering support and encouragement.

Cricket star Shubhman Gill also joined the trend, urging a fan to "start studying" with a simple yet impactful comment.

This unique social media interaction has captured everyone's attention, highlighting the power of celebrity influence and its potential to positively impact student motivation. With more stars likely to join the trend, it's safe to say exam season just got a whole lot more exciting for Indian students.