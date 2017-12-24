Airport Staffer Wows Passengers With Christmas Classic. Video Is Viral Richard Branson has also shared the video

The video shows staffer Bethany at the Melbourne Lounge singing the beautiful song.



Posted by Virgin Australia on December 21, the video has collected over 6.3 lakh views, some 24,000 reactions and more than 5,400 shares - and counting. The video shows staffer Bethany at the Melbourne Lounge making an announcement and then singing the beautiful song. You can even see a passenger at the counter first look shocked at the little gig, then smile and then break into an applause for the performance.





The video has also been shared by business mogul Richard Branson. Since being posted about 21 hours before writing this, his post has collected over 5.8 lakh views and more than 67,000 'likes'.

Have yourself a merry little #Christmas. Love this @virginaustralia #virginfamily A post shared by Richard Branson (@richardbranson) on Dec 23, 2017 at 1:48am PST

"Now THAT is what I call beautiful. This is what we all need more of. Bless you Bethany for the joy that you have spread in the Airport and across the web. Love it! And you have yourself a very Merry Christmas too!" says one Facebook user on the video.



"Like the guy and the smile when you start singing. Great voice. Love flying Virgin that is what you are about putting a smile on your customers faces," says another.



