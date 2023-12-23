AI Reimagines The Wizarding World With 'The Great Party of Hogwarts'

The images include Voldemort as a DJ in the Great Hall.

Artificial intelligence is like a powerful teammate boosting our imagination to new heights. This amazing technology is everywhere, breaking old limits and making things we thought were impossible, possible. AI acts like a spark, making us more creative in all sorts of areas, from solving tricky problems to creating art. As AI gets better, it helps us imagine and do even cooler things, shaking up the usual ways of doing stuff and opening up new opportunities.

In a set of newly generated AI images that are going viral on the internet, characters from the Harry Potter series are portrayed attending a rave, with an unconventional twist featuring Voldemort as the DJ. Originally introduced in 2001, the Harry Potter film series is an adaptation of the book collection penned by the controversial author JK Rowling.

The post has been captioned "The Great Hogwarts Rave of 1996," and it has gotten millions of views and likes.

"I love when people can put their differences aside and just have a good time through AI," commented a user.

"I've been hating all these AI photos, but these I like," wrote another user.