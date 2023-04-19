AI-Generated Pics Show Elderly Women Skating On Streets, Internet Stunned

The pictures were created using the app Midjourney

Needless to say, we are living in the era of Artificial Intelligence. Artists are now using this powerful technology to generate realistic and stunning artwork that often takes the internet by storm. Now, Mumbai-based artist Ashish Jose has employed AI to generate hyper-realistic images of elderly women skating on the street.

The pictures, created using the app Midjourney, show the women having a fun time on roller skates as they glide through the streets and enjoy themselves. Clad in different attires like sarees, and skirts, the carefree women are also seen acing some cool stunts on their skateboards.

The post was shared by Ashish Jose with the caption, ''Skating Nanis. Made on Mid Journey.''

See the pictures here:

Since being shared three days ago, the post has accumulated over 95,000 likes.

The stunning images left many confused, and many said that they were disappointed after realising that the pictures were not real.

One user wrote, ''This is the coolest for those of you procrastinating on life this is a huge motivation for us all. You are never too old for anything.'' Another commented, ''Nooo!! I was so happy until I saw clearly and noticed it's photoshopped.'' A third wrote, ''How amazing is this.''

A fourth commented, ''I was hoping this was real,'' while a fifth added, ''When I realised the images were AI-generated, half the feel of the post went away.''

Recently, another artist named Jyo John Mulloor released a new set of striking AI-generated images showing famous personalities as chefs and waiters serving Iftar during Ramadan on a street in Dubai's Karama. The post featured influential celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo, Pope Francis, Bruce Willis, Will Smith, Johhny Depp, Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Emma Watson and Keanu Reeves.