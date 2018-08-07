After Blue Whale Game, Momo Challenge Sparks Fear On The Internet

Momo Challenge is reportedly being linked to the death of a 12-year-old girl in Argentina

August 07, 2018
Momo Challenge pushes players to follow certain "orders", much like the 'Blue Whale' game.

Last year, the 'Blue Whale Challenge', an online game blamed for the death of several children, sparked fear all over the world. Now, an equally scary challenge is reportedly being linked to the death of a 12-year-old girl in Argentina. Known as the Momo Challenge, the terrifying viral trend has reportedly swept the Internet and parents are being warned against the "game".

According to Metro News, Momo is a social media account on platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube. It uses artwork that shows a woman with scary features. Much like the 'Blue Whale', the Momo Challenge also pushes participants to follow certain "orders" after they are asked to communicate with an unknown number. If players refuse to abide, they are threatened with violent images.

People on Twitter are already shaken up about the new scary challenge.

The game is likely a way for criminals to steal data from people and then extort them, Rodrigo Nejm of Brazil's NGO Safernet told BBC News.

YouTuber ReignBot told The Sun that Momo is connected to at least three phone numbers in Japan, Colombia and Mexico. He added that someone contacting these numbers is likely "to be met with insults, implications that this person knows your personal information and most notably disturbing images I would not be able to show you here".

