'After All The Diwali Sweets...': Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of Huge Samosa

Craving a samosa? Well, this Bahubali Samosa from Meerut will definitely satiate your cravings. The humongous samosa weighs around 8 kg and is stuffed with potatoes, peas, dry fruits, and cottage cheese. Well, this large chai-time snack also caught the attention of industrialist Harsh Goenka. Mr Goenka shared a small video on his Twitter handle.

Along with the post, Mr Goenka left a witty remark, "After all the Diwali sweets, my wife has ordered me to eat not more than one samosa today."

After all the Diwali sweets, my wife has ordered me to eat not more than one samosa today…… pic.twitter.com/WjuRObFD0T — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 26, 2022

The video shows influencer Chahat Anand struggling to lift the huge samosa. The name of the sweet shop is Kaushal Sweets and according to reports it costs Rs 1,100 and needs 30 people to finish it. And if you are able to finish it in 30 minutes, you can win a cash prize of Rs 51,000.

The video has amassed nearly 5 lakh views and several comments. A user wrote, "Hope Ms Goenka must have prescribed to you to eat in breakfast only else it will become a case of overeating. Samosa looks very tempting. Cheers." Another user commented, "This samosa is for seeing or for eating? Better keep it in the showcase."

"So big, you can't eat alone. Please cut it like a birthday cake and share it with your followers," the third wrote. The fourth commented, "It's Saaaaaaaaaaaaa moooooooooosaaaaaaa."

Industrialist Harsh Goenka is known for his quirky posts on social media. He keeps sharing interesting facts and never ceases to amaze his social media followers.

