Pakistani Actor's Fiery Selfie Is Now A Meme That's Blowing Up On Twitter

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui's selfie has become a viral meme

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has become an Internet sensation with his fiery selfie. Last week, Mr Siddiqui shared photos and videos from a "destruction ceremony" organised by the Customs Enforcement of Karachi to dispose of narcotics by lighting them on fire. In one of the pictures he shared online, the actor was seen calmly taking a selfie as a massive fire raged on behind him. The picture is currently blowing up on Twitter, where it has been turned into a hilarious meme.

"Lit fire to narcotics at the Destruction Ceremony of Confiscated Goods organised by the Customs (Enforcement) Karachi," Adnan Siddiqui wrote while sharing visuals from the event on Instagram. He added that the department destroyed liquor, cigarettes and betel nuts contraband valued at around $2.5 million.

The selfie quickly made its way to Twitter, where users lost no time in creating hilarious memes with it. Take a look at some of the funniest #AdnanSiddiqui memes that have taken over the microblogging platform:

my mamoo bringing me Victoria secret body lotion after stealing my mom's land pic.twitter.com/Bot36gJcd5 — cyber witch (@misandrisst) January 2, 2022

I try this for the first time#AdnanSiddiqui

Adnan Siddiqui pic.twitter.com/OkJru0WVn9 — Noman Akram (@M_NomanAkram) January 2, 2022

Germany attacking Poland, Belgium and France meanwhile in Switzerland. #AdnanSiddiquipic.twitter.com/fRcdLCNU2I — ᴄʏʀᴜꜱ ???? (@deejjavuu) January 2, 2022

While many celebrities would be wary of being turned into a meme, Mr Siddiqui seems to be enjoying his newfound social media fame. "I have finally arrived!!! How you ask? Well, when your memes start trending all over social media, you have moved up the ladder," he wrote on Instagram yesterday.

