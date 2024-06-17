'AC Temperature In India': Internet Reacts To UK's 26 Degree Celsius Heatwave Alert

Indians have a naturally high heat tolerance since the country's summers routinely reach temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius. These peak months are anything but pleasant, whether it's because of the oppressive heat in Delhi or the sticky weather in Mumbai. Meanwhile, as per a report in The Mirror, the United Kingdom announced a heatwave alert with temperatures reaching up to 26 degrees Celsius by the end of June. This weather warning amused Indians who posted many witty responses on social media.

The UK-based outlet took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "UK to be blasted by 48 hour 26C heatwave with five cities in England the hottest," alongside a link to the report.

The post instantly went viral and amassed several comments.

"That is just two degrees above than default Air Condition setting in India. A pleasant weather it seems," said a user.

Another added,"Mumbaikars call it winter."

"Delhites surviving in it's double in summer and 26 in winter, weak people," said a user.

My AC is currently set at UK heatwave level pic.twitter.com/zOd70tRcch — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 16, 2024

"This is AC temperature in india," remarked another X user.

"Laughter echos across all of North India," wrote a person.

A person added, "My AC is currently set at UK heatwave level"

My AC today pic.twitter.com/lZunO4cUEp — Shashwat Srivastava (@shashwat19jan) June 17, 2024

Another wrote, "UK has announced 26C as a heatwave. How did these people manage to come to India and rule us in our weather?"

India experienced multiple intense and prolonged heatwaves in April and May, testing the limits of human endurance and the country's disaster preparedness, as many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, reported heatwave-related deaths, as per news agency PTI.

According to the IMD data, 14 of the 36 sub-divisions in the country recorded over 15 heatwave days (when the maximum temperature is at least 40 degrees Celsius and 4.5 degrees above normal) from March 1 to June 9. The heatwave in May saw several places across the country, including the hills of Assam, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh, recording all-time high temperatures. The mercury breached 50 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan and neared this mark in Delhi and Haryana.



