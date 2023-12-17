'Absolutely Disgusted': Woman Finds Cockroach In Her Zomato Order, Company Responds

Harshita had ordered fried rice from a restaurant.

Incidents of finding insects and dead animals in restaurant-ordered food are becoming increasingly common. The unsettling experiences posted on different social media sites draw attention to a rising problem in the food service sector. In a recent incident, a woman took to X, formerly Twitter to share a particularly unfortunate incident, where she found a cockroach in her order. The user stated that she is "absolutely disgusted" by the experience.

Harshita had ordered fried rice from a restaurant and noticed a cockroach in the box, as per a video shared by her. "I orderd chicken fried rice in zomato from restaurent "TAPRI BY THE CORNER". I got cockroach in my food. Absolutely disgusted with my order! This is completely unacceptable and unhygienic. Need an immediate resolution," she wrote and tagged the company, its CEO Deepinder Goyal and the Department of Consumer Affairs.

The food delivery platform took note of the same and replied, "That's really unexpected, Harshitha. We can understand how you must be feeling :( Could you please help us with your registered contact number/ Order ID via a private message so that we can look into this immediately?"

Meanwhile, a man in Bengaluru was left disgusted after finding a live snail in a salad he ordered from a local restaurant via food delivery app Swiggy. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user Dhaval Singh shared his unpleasant experience to warn other customers. He also shared a video showing the live snail resting on top of the vegetables in the salad he ordered from local restaurant chain Leon Grill. "Never ordering from @LeonGrill ever again!" he wrote in his post, adding, "Swiggy, do whatever you can to ensure this sh*t doesn't happen to others... Bengaluru folks take note".

The video showed a bowl filled with salad with a tiny snail resting on top of some veggies. in the clip, the insect is also seen moving. Mr. Singh stated that in addition to receiving the contaminated salad, his drink order was also incorrect in the post's comment area. Even worse, he said that Swiggy only gave him a partial refund when he filed a complaint. However, Swiggy soon gave Mr. Singh a refund for the whole purchase amount.