A List Of All The Long Weekends In 2020. You Can Thank Us Later

There are few things better or more relaxing than a long weekend, right? The happiness of snuggling in your blanket on a Sunday, knowing that you don't have to work the next day, cannot be described in words. As we inch closer to 2020, now is the perfect time to plan your holiday calendar for the next year. The year 2020 has a number of long weekends when you can escape for a short getaway or just relax at home. Here is a full list of the long weekends in 2020:
Long Weekends In January 2020
January 1, Wednesday - New Year Day
January 2, Thursday - Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
If you take an off on Friday, January 3, you can have a mega long weekend from Wednesday to Sunday. Can you think of a better way to start the new year?
Long Weekends In February 2020
February 21, Friday - Maha Shivratri
A Friday off means a three-day-long weekend. February has one long weekend in 2020 when you can run away for a short holiday.
Long Weekends In March 2020
March 9, Monday - Holika Dahan
March 10, Tuesday - Holi
Holi in 2020 will fall on a Tuesday, while Holika Dahan is on Monday. Take an off on both the days and voila! You have a four-day weekend to relax.
Long Weekends In April 2020
April 6, Monday - Mahavir Jayanti
April 10, Friday - Good Friday
April 2020 will have two long weekends, so get started with your holiday planning.
Long Weekends In May 2020
May 1, Friday - Labour Day
May 25, Monday - Eid-ul-Fitr
While there are two potential long weekends in May, Buddha Purnima will fall on Thursday, May 7. If you take Friday off, you could convert it into a four-day-long weekend.
Long Weekends In July 2020
July 31, Friday - Eid al Adha
Start August on a happy note with a day off on July 31.
Long Weekends In August 2020
August 3, Monday - Raksha Bandhan
August 31, Monday- Onam
With two long weekends in August, where are you packing your bags for?
Long Weekends In October 2020
October 2, Friday - Gandhi Jayanti
October 2 is a national holiday that you can combine with Saturday and Sunday to make a long weekend. Eid-e-Milad, meanwhile, will fall on October 29, a Thursday - so if you take the day off on Friday, that's another long weekend for you.
Long Weekends In November 2020
November 16, Monday - Bhai Dooj
November 30, Monday - Guru Nayak Jayanti
November is a time for festivals. Diwali in 2020 will fall on November 14, a Saturday.
Long Weekends In December 2020
December 25, Friday - Christmas
The last long weekend of 2020 will be the day of Christmas, which will fall on a Friday.
What are you planning to do on the long weekends of 2020? Let us know using the comments section.