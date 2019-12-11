A List Of All The Long Weekends In 2020. You Can Thank Us Later

Have you decided your getaways for the long weekends of 2020?

There are few things better or more relaxing than a long weekend, right? The happiness of snuggling in your blanket on a Sunday, knowing that you don't have to work the next day, cannot be described in words. As we inch closer to 2020, now is the perfect time to plan your holiday calendar for the next year. The year 2020 has a number of long weekends when you can escape for a short getaway or just relax at home. Here is a full list of the long weekends in 2020:

Long Weekends In January 2020

January 1, Wednesday - New Year Day

January 2, Thursday - Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

If you take an off on Friday, January 3, you can have a mega long weekend from Wednesday to Sunday. Can you think of a better way to start the new year?

Long Weekends In February 2020

February 21, Friday - Maha Shivratri

A Friday off means a three-day-long weekend. February has one long weekend in 2020 when you can run away for a short holiday.

Long Weekends In March 2020

March 9, Monday - Holika Dahan

March 10, Tuesday - Holi

Holi in 2020 will fall on a Tuesday, while Holika Dahan is on Monday. Take an off on both the days and voila! You have a four-day weekend to relax.

Long Weekends In April 2020

April 6, Monday - Mahavir Jayanti

April 10, Friday - Good Friday

April 2020 will have two long weekends, so get started with your holiday planning.

Long Weekends In May 2020

May 1, Friday - Labour Day

May 25, Monday - Eid-ul-Fitr

While there are two potential long weekends in May, Buddha Purnima will fall on Thursday, May 7. If you take Friday off, you could convert it into a four-day-long weekend.

Long Weekends In July 2020

July 31, Friday - Eid al Adha

Start August on a happy note with a day off on July 31.

Long Weekends In August 2020

August 3, Monday - Raksha Bandhan

August 31, Monday- Onam

With two long weekends in August, where are you packing your bags for?

Long Weekends In October 2020

October 2, Friday - Gandhi Jayanti

October 2 is a national holiday that you can combine with Saturday and Sunday to make a long weekend. Eid-e-Milad, meanwhile, will fall on October 29, a Thursday - so if you take the day off on Friday, that's another long weekend for you.

Long Weekends In November 2020

November 16, Monday - Bhai Dooj

November 30, Monday - Guru Nayak Jayanti

November is a time for festivals. Diwali in 2020 will fall on November 14, a Saturday.

Long Weekends In December 2020

December 25, Friday - Christmas

The last long weekend of 2020 will be the day of Christmas, which will fall on a Friday.

What are you planning to do on the long weekends of 2020? Let us know using the comments section.