A Few Glimpses From Sangeeta Phogat's Haldi Ceremony

Sangeeta Phogat shared a series of pictures from her Haldi ceremony.

Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat has shared a few glimpses from one of her pre-wedding ceremonies on Instagram. The youngest of the Phogat sisters is set to marry ace wrestler Bajrang Punia. This morning, she took to Instagram to share a series of photographs from her Haldi ceremony, which was attended by close family members amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The photographs show her wearing floral jewellery and dressed in yellow, twinning with sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat of Dangal fame. In the first picture, the three sisters can be seen smiling for the camera. The next two family photographs also show the Phogats posing for the camera, with a backdrop of marigolds to go with the yellow theme.

Champion wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat also shared a few glimpses from the Haldi ceremony on Instagram. "Enjoyed the essence of HALDI Ceremony," she wrote while sharing two pics.

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, who won India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, matched her yellow kurta with a pink dupatta for the function. The first of the two photographs she shared shows the bride-to-be with her nephew Arjun, the son of Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar Saroha.

Pre-wedding ceremonies for Sangeeta Phogat began with a Baan Rasm two days ago.

Sangeeta Phogat and Bajrang Punia had announced their decision to marry back in 2019.