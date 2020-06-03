A 'Brave' Dog Takes On His Enemies In Viral Video That'll Leave You In Splits

Watch this Shiba Inu in a hilarious dog fight.

Some dogs are goofy, others are quiet and regal. Some dogs are courageous, and others... not so much. A video going massively viral on TikTok shows a dog that could fall in either category, depending on which way you look at him. While this doggy definitely lets his rivals know who is the boss by barking loudly - he does so from behind the safety of his human's leg.

Hey, you can never be too careful, right?

Footage of the hilarious dog 'fight' was posted on TikTok by a Japanese user who goes by the name '@nerodice' on the video sharing platform. The video begins by showing three dogs barking and growling at each other, with one of them wearing a leash and being restrained by its owner. The camera soon shifts to show another 'brave' little dog - a Shiba Inu - participating in the shouting match while clinging to his owner's leg.

The Shiba Inu is a Japanese breed of hunting dog known for its boldness. Maybe this one didn't get the memo, for he was seen holding onto his human for dear life, giving the Internet a video that has left millions in stitches.

Watch the viral TikTok video below:

Since being posted one day ago, the video has collected more than 7 million views and over 6,000 amused comments. Many found the dog's behaviour very relatable, while others were reminded of "Courage the Cowardly Dog".

"Ye to bilkul mere jaise hai (He's just like me)," wrote one person in the comments section, adding laughing face emojis.

"He is very protective of his owner. Don't underestimate, okay?" another joked.

"Who said I'm scared? No I'm not scared! My hooman just wont let me join the fight so..." a TikTok user quipped.

What do you think of this video? Let us know using the comments section.

