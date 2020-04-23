94-Year-Old Man Moved To Tears By Caregiver's Gift. Watch Viral Video

Ken Benbow's caretaker surprised him with a thoughtful gift.

An elderly man was moved to tears after his caretaker surprised him with a thoughtful gift. According to BBC, Ken Benbow, 94, slept with a photo of his wife next to him at his care home in Preston, UK. The WWII veteran had been married for 71 years before his wife, Ada, died at the age of 93. His caregiver, 17-year-old Kia Tobin, knew how much Mr Benbow missed her, so she gave him a cushion with a picture of his late wife on it - a gesture that has tugged at the heartstrings of thousands since a video of the moment was shared on Facebook.

"The photo of Ada is in a glass frame by his bed and he speaks to her every night," said Kia Tobin to BBC. "Now he can take the pillow to bed with him and give it a good squeeze."

The Thistleton Lodge Care Home shared a video of the moment she presented Mr Benbow with the cushion on Facebook and wrote: "Today, one of our lovely staff Kia Mariah Tobin gave Ken a pillow with his beloved wife on who we also cared for. Safe to say we all shed a tear with Ken today."

The video shows Mr Benbow overcome with emotion on seeing the cushion.

Since being shared on Saturday, the moving footage has collected over 4 lakh views and nearly 6,000 'shares'.

"Such a kind and thoughtful gesture. I trust Ken will sleep with great warmth and comfort," wrote one person in the comments section.

"This made me cry," said another.

"When I got the cushion it was the most precious thing I could have wished for," said Ken Benbow. "We were married for 71 years and it broke my heart when she left me, but now I've got her every night in my arms."