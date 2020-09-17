8-Year-Old's Heartwarming Message To Teachers Amid Pandemic. Watch

Farzad, 8, shared a thank you message for teachers.

An eight-year-old boy from Bangladesh has won hearts with his thank you message to teachers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, the pandemic shut down down schools and colleges in several countries across the world. Teachers were forced to move their classes online with a very small window to prepare for this big change.

The move to digital learning amid the coronavirus pandemic came with its own set of challenges, not the least of which was lack of resources and training in many cases. To thank teachers and tutors for the extra work they put in, eight-year-old Farzad shared a special video message for them.

The video was first shared on the official Twitter account of UNICEF Bangladesh and later re-posted by UNICEF. In it, Farzad can be heard saying, "Our teachers are attempting different ways to teach us at this pandemic situation. They are trying to inspire us that anything is possible."

The eight-year-old ends his video by holding up a thank you card and saying, "Thank you teachers for helping us while we are at home."

While sharing the clip on social media, the United Nations Children's Fund assured its followers that it would put a smile on their faces. "A big shoutout to teachers all over the world for doing everything they can to support their students during the #COVID19 pandemic," UNICEF added.

Eight-year-old Farzad's message to his teachers will put a smile on your face. ????



A big shoutout to teachers all over the world for doing everything they can to support their students during the #COVID19 pandemic.#ThankYouTeacherpic.twitter.com/CG6lgsHegA — UNICEF (@UNICEF) September 16, 2020

The 18-second video has garnered thousands of views and appreciative comments on the microblogging platform.

Several students and educators have come forward in the last few months to speak about the various challenges of studying virtually and attending classes on Zoom. In August, a Bengaluru professor's note on the challenges of holding classes online and recognising the role of students in making it successful had found widespread appreciation online.

