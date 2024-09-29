8-Year-Old UK Photographer Spots Rare Pink Grasshopper, Shares Stunning Pic

The grasshopper's striking pink hue, she reveals, is due to a genetic mutation

Meet Jamie, a 8-year-old award-winning photographer from the UK, who's captivating social media with her remarkable discovery - a rare pink grasshopper. In an Instagram video, Jamie excitedly shared her findings, explaining that only 1% of people may encounter this phenomenon in their lifetime. The grasshopper's striking pink hue, she reveals, is due to a genetic mutation causing an overproduction of pink pigment and underproduction of black.

''Wow, I just found a pink grasshopper. There's like 1% of people can see pink grasshoppers in their lifetime. So, I am so lucky to be able to see it. Pink grasshoppers, the reason why they are pink is because of their genetic aberration, which means they produce too much pink pigment and not enough black. That's why there's so much pink,'' she explains in the video.

''A rare find by Jamie - Eagle Eyed Girl A Pink Grasshopper! The pink is due to a genetic mutation,'' caption of the the video reads.

Watch the video here:

Jamie's remarkable capture has enchanted social media users, with many users praising her talent and fascination with the natural world. One user wrote, ''This is what kids on social media are supposed to look like. Kids are inspired and curious about the world around them. I love it.''

Another commented, ''Her excitement and enthusiasm makes me happy!'' A third commented, ''She should be on National Geographic. Congratulations and thank you for sharing this rare and beautiful grasshopper.''

A fourth added, ''The knowledge. The excitement. The photo. The skills. The cuteness all. Happy shooting.''

Earlier this year, another 9-year-old girl from Benton, Arkansas spotted the rare grasshopper while walking to her family's barn. Madeline Landecker named the grasshopper 'Millie' and kept it in a plastic container at home. Eager to share her extraordinary find, she took Millie to school the next day, thrilling her classmates. Madeline, who wants to be a veterinarian when she gets older, already has nine chickens, two dogs, two cats and a rabbit.