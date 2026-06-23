76-Year-Old Indian Woman Uses Pension To Feed Monkeys For Over A Decade, Wins Hearts Online

A 76-year-old woman from Madurai has been spending her pension to feed monkeys for more than a decade, showing a long-standing commitment to caring for animals even after retirement.

Malathi, a resident of Madurai, has been using a significant portion of her pension to feed monkeys living around Tirupparankundram since 2015. Despite her age and health challenges, she continues to visit several locations every Saturday, where nearly 350 to 400 monkeys gather when she calls them.

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According to ANI, Malathi has dedicated her life to serving others. She worked as the Director of Physical Education at Gandhigram University, served at an international school in Kodaikanal, and spent 33 years in the Tamil Nadu Police Department before retiring in 2010.

Her unwavering compassion reflects a rare dedication to animal care, inspiring others to act with kindness and reminding society that small, consistent efforts can create meaningful impact even after retirement.

