5-Year-Old Caught Driving Family Car To Buy A Lamborghini

A five-year-old was caught driving his parents' car.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper thought the driver needed medical attention when he saw a car swerving wildly on the highway. When he pulled the car over, he was surprised to see a five-year-old boy driving the vehicle.

According to CBS News, Trooper Rick Morgan said the boy didn't respond to his lights but pulled over when he heard the siren. "I approached the vehicle and I was expecting to find somebody who needed an ambulance or paramedics," Mr Morgan said.

Instead, he found five-year-old Adrian behind the wheel. He was sitting on the edge of the seat to reach the brake pedal so he could drive the car. It turns out, the young boy had managed to get his hands on the keys to the family car after an argument with his mother, who refused to buy him a Lamborghini. Angered, he decided to drive to California from Utah to buy the luxury car himself, with $3 in his pocket.

Utah Highway Patrol wrote about the incident on Twitter while sharing a photo of the young driver. "His story is that he left home after an argument with Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini," they wrote. "He decided he'd take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet."

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

The incident surprised many, collecting a ton of amazed reactions on the microblogging platform. Many wondered how the boy managed to drive the car and made it so far without hurting himself.

However, I'm also rather impressed the boy made it that far without harming himself or others..... — Lisa Shafer (@lisamshafer) May 4, 2020

Adrian's family was contacted after the boy was pulled over and reached the spot to take custody of the boy. They say they have no idea how the five-year-old managed to drive the car across town and reach the highway.

