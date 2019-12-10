31 Million Views For Blogger’s Story About Hugging A Stranger By Mistake

Mary Katherine Backstrom's Facebook Live video has amused millions.

What's better than a heartwarming Christmas story? An embarrassing aChristmas story, of course. American blogger Mary Katherine Backstrom provided just that this Friday when she shared details of a comical encounter she had with a complete stranger. Her hilariously-narrated account of the incident has gone viral online, collecting over 31 million views on Facebook.

Ms Backstrom of Florida was at a gas station convenience store called Wawa when the "most embarrassing moment" occurred. In her Facebook Live video, she says she had just been reading a story on generosity during the festive season, which led to her paying for a woman's drink inside the store.

Once she walked outside, still feeling generous and happy, Ms Backstrom found a man cleaning her car's windshield. She was convinced it was the holiday spirit that made a stranger clean her car.

"I'm convinced this is Christmas magic," she says in the video, in between bouts of hysterical laughter. "I'm like, I just love this time of year. So I walk up to this man and I am like, 'This is my favorite part of humanity. I love Christmas so much. Thank you for doing this.' And I give him a hug."

Sounds wonderful and Christmassy, right? It was, until Ms Backstrom realised that the stranger she hugged was just cleaning his own car.

"It wasn't my car! He was parked directly in front of me and he was cleaning his own windshield," she says. Listen to her hilarious account of the incident below:

Along with 31 million views, the video has also collected hundreds of amused comments.

"This is the funniest thing I've ever seen in a long time and her laughter is contagious," wrote one person. "Omg!! Well the magic of Christmas worked for him!! He got a free hug," said another

Speaking to Upworthy about the hilarious and now-viral incident, Ms Backstrom said: "I think the reason it is resonating is that the holidays can be a very hard time for adults, and we forget about the levity of holiday magic, and crave it in these times.

"This one moment has returned so much laughter and encouragement to my life that I have to think there is something to this. Humans miss warm interactions, even if they are a little...erm...bizarre."