'24 Years, 10 Cigarettes A Day': Man Quits Smoking Habit, Receives Online Accolades

Social media users appreciated the man's decision to quit smoking and shared their experiences

A man's decision to quit smoking after two decades has resonated deeply with social media users. The man shared his journey, revealing that he had been smoking 10 cigarettes daily for 24 years.

"I have been smoking 10 cigarettes a day for the last 24 years. I don't want to do the math and arrive at a total; it's scary. On the day of Janmashtami this year, I decided to quit, and it's been 17 days since I touched a cigarette. I'm so happy for myself," Retail and Channel Sales professional Rohit Kulkarni wrote.

Mr Kulkarni's post has garnered substantial attention, with nearly 9,79,000 views and almost 19,000 likes. Social media users appreciated the man's decision and shared their experiences. A retired colonel, who quit smoking in 1996 after 14 years, advised, "Rohit, I smoked an average of 15-18 cigarettes every day from 1982 to 1996. On January 4, 1996, I crushed my Wills packet and threw it away. I haven't touched a cigarette since then-TWENTY-NINE YEARS. Be strong. Just fight one day at a time. In two months, the desire to smoke will fade."

Another user suggested a practical tip: "Sip lukewarm water and roll it around your gums when you get the urge. It helped me quit after smoking 40 cigarettes a day."

A third user remarked, "Keep going! I smoked for 32 years and quit over two years ago. You can do it."

A biker shared, "I am a biker, and a Ladakh ride is every biker's dream. I quit smoking two months before my 8,500 km solo ride. It's been five months now, and I no longer feel the urge to smoke."

A fifth individual added, "My military dad was the same way. When we were little, he used to smoke, but then he quit one day. It takes strong willpower to do that. Great going, Rohit."