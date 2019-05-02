21-Million Views For Hilarious 'Treadmill At Home' Hack, Using Just Soap

The massively viral video has collected over 15,000 comments

Offbeat | | Updated: May 02, 2019 12:42 IST
A Twitter user's hilarious treadmill hack has gone viral online.


Can't afford a gym membership? Or maybe you're just too lazy to get up and go to the gym every day. Either way, this hilarious hack that converts any surface into a treadmill might just be the thing you need. Sounds impossible? We thought so too, until this massively viral (and hilarious) tweet convinced us otherwise.

A video shared by Twitter user 'Dej301' on the microblogging website shows her turning her kitchen floor into a treadmill - all with just some soap! In the video, she squirts a little bit of liquid soap on the ground and uses the slippery surface to 'run'- holding the counters on either side for support.

"I can't afford a gym membership," she wrote while sharing the video, adding a laughing-face emoji after that.

Take a look at this hilarious 'treadmill at home' hack below:

Since being shared online, the video has been 'liked' over 1.5-million times and has collected more than 15,000 comments.

People can't stop praising 'Dej301' for coming up with the hilarious solution to everyone's gym woes

People even tried out the hack at home, and reported that it works

Would you try this stunt at home? Let us know using the comments section.

