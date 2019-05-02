21-Million Views For Hilarious 'Treadmill At Home' Hack, Using Just Soap

A Twitter user's hilarious treadmill hack has gone viral online.

Can't afford a gym membership? Or maybe you're just too lazy to get up and go to the gym every day. Either way, this hilarious hack that converts any surface into a treadmill might just be the thing you need. Sounds impossible? We thought so too, until this massively viral (and hilarious) tweet convinced us otherwise.

A video shared by Twitter user 'Dej301' on the microblogging website shows her turning her kitchen floor into a treadmill - all with just some soap! In the video, she squirts a little bit of liquid soap on the ground and uses the slippery surface to 'run'- holding the counters on either side for support.

"I can't afford a gym membership," she wrote while sharing the video, adding a laughing-face emoji after that.

Take a look at this hilarious 'treadmill at home' hack below:

I cant afford a gym membership so ???? pic.twitter.com/uyteBC6s5m — Dej301 ???? (@_dlew32) April 29, 2019

Since being shared online, the video has been 'liked' over 1.5-million times and has collected more than 15,000 comments.

People can't stop praising 'Dej301' for coming up with the hilarious solution to everyone's gym woes

Canceling my membership now — Heather????Summer Camp (@hmackin8) April 30, 2019

People even tried out the hack at home, and reported that it works

my sister goes to the same gym ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ftxneQ8BlN — dominika (@caffeineari) April 30, 2019

Would you try this stunt at home? Let us know using the comments section.

