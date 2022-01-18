Giant Asteroid To Pass By Earth Today, Says NASA. Here's How You Can Track It

Asteroid 1994 PC1 is not on a collision course with the earth (Representative Image)

A giant asteroid will whiz past the earth today, NASA has said. The asteroid, called 7482 (1994 PC1), measures more than a kilometer in width (approximately 3,450 feet) - making it larger than any building on earth. For comparison, the tallest building on earth, the Burj Khalifa, measures 2,722 feet. NASA's Asteroid Watch Twitter account said that PC1 has been studied by astronomers for decades and will not pose a threat to earth. At its closest, the asteroid will still be five lunar distances, which is five times the moon's distance from Earth.

"Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet 1.2 million miles away," NASA tweeted. According to Space.com, the asteroid will make its closest approach on January 18 at 4.51 pm EST. In terms of Indian Standard Time, that would mean around 2.45 am on January 19. The asteroid will be travelling at a speed of around 45,000 miles per hour.

You can watch 1994 PC1's journey through our solar system on NASA's live asteroid tracker, using the link below:

On social media, news of the approaching asteroid created a huge buzz. Take a look at some of the reactions:

A lot of people were reminded of the recently-released Netflix film Don't Look Up, in which two scientists try to convince the United States government of the threat posed by a rapidly-approaching asteroid.

Asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) was discovered by astronomer Robert McNaught in 1994. After it flies by the earth today, it is not expected to be this close to our planet until the next century.