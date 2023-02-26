14-Year-Old's Angry Message To Manchester United Asking About Cristiano Ronaldo Goes Viral

The screenshot shows the boy repeatedly texting the football club.

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has a massive fan following across the world. A 14-year-old direct message to Manchester United asking about Cristiano Ronaldo has gone viral on Twitter. The screenshot of the chat was shared by the sister. The screenshot shows the boy repeatedly texting the football club.

The caption of the picture reads, "my 14 year old brother left his ig logged in i've been crying at this for half an hour straight."

The chat reads, "Is anyone available to chat?" Further, his texts read, “why the f*** you aren't letting Ronaldo play," “bithes," “why."

Check out the tweet:

my 14 year old brother left his ig logged in i've been crying at this for half an hour straight pic.twitter.com/c6ZK8VDfub — uujasna (@uujasna) February 25, 2023

Since being shared, the image has gone viral with over 4,000 likes and over 1 lakh impressions on Twitter. A user commented, "'bithes' Big Mike Tython energy there."

Another user commented, "Understandable, by the time bro got proper senses of game, Ronaldo left Madrid and made the huge mistake of his life."

"is ur bro god's most ferocious fighting machine ever created," the third user wrote.

The fourth user wrote, "protect your brother he is gem …. i guess he knows the ball."

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo was certainly at his best on Saturday as the player netted as many as three goals in his new club Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League match against Damac at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Manchester United to Saudi club Al-Nassr was filled with rumours and controversies.

Featured Video Of The Day No G20 Joint Statement After China Objects To Use Of "War" Over Ukraine