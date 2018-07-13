13 Hilarious Tweets To Get You Through Friday The 13th

Friday the 13th is considered an inauspicious day.

In Western superstition, Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky date. It occurs, as the name suggests, when the 13th day of a month falls on a Friday. Friday the 13th is considered to be a day where inauspicious things happen - an increase in accidents, in paranoia, in spooky occurrences. A school of thought believes that the fear of Friday the 13th stem from early Christianity. Jesus Christ was crucified on a Friday, and Judas, who betrayed him, was the thirteenth guest to join the table during the Last Supper. In popular culture, 'Friday the 13th' is a series of 12 horror films where the main character Jason Voorhees is mask-wearing psychotic killer who goes on a murderous rampage. This is believed to have contributed majorly to fueling superstitions around Friday the 13th.

Many people choose not to do important things on this day. Travel, marriages, and big purchases are generally avoided due to the superstitions attached with Friday the 13th.

However, if you want something to lighten the mood today - in 2018's second and last Friday the 13th - we have some jokes that will help you do just that. Take a look at these hilarious tweets on Friday the 13th:

Friday the 13th movies are scary because they remind me that some people actually go camping on purpose - Eliza Bayne (@ElizaBayne) June 13, 2014

#Fridaythe13th is a fake holiday created by @Hallmark to sell machetes - Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) May 13, 2016

Friday the 13th as a parent is just Friday. - Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) July 13, 2018

Still one of my fave Friday 13th pics ever #FridayThe13th#JASONpic.twitter.com/XINnzajblT - Neil Ashton (@NeilAshtonActor) April 13, 2018

Friday the 13th news from 1942: All black cats must wear bells. https://t.co/pqwSRlDj1Upic.twitter.com/ayHpE3KD8g - NYT Archives (@NYTArchives) May 13, 2016

Oooh it's Friday the 13th today? SWEET. Imma good make some bad decisions and blame it on superstition. - Briana Buckmaster (@OfficialBrianaB) May 13, 2016

Friday the 13th is still better than Monday!!!!!!!!! YAAAASSSSSSSSS - Ayn Bernos | YouTube (@aynbernos) July 13, 2018

Today is Friday the 13th. You know what that means...tomorrow is Saturday the 14th and in two days it will be Sunday the 15th. - Jessica Kirson (@JessicaKirson) May 13, 2016

How to survive Friday the 13th:

Keep calm

Don't go swimming

Don't have sex

Don't smoke

Don't drink

Don't go out

Don't split up

Don't run from the killer

If you trip, get up and run

and above all....

Turn on the stupid light before entering the room - Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) April 13, 2018

This is the day that Jason Voorhees comes back and kills everyone that says Friyay - zz (@SnizzleFrizzle) April 13, 2018

I am barely surviving at this time! Getting ready for work .. how can my call time be this early on a Friday #FridayThe13thpic.twitter.com/QHRP1ecRMu - (@Q920W) July 13, 2018

today is friday the 13th pic.twitter.com/8fsPyf37bz - Rachel Bobbitt (@RachelBobbitt) May 13, 2016

How are you keeping safe this Friday the 13th? Do let us know using the comments section below.