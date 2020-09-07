11-Year-Old Boy Drives Sick Grandma To Safety In Mercedes, Wins Praise

PJ Brewer-Laye, 11, drove his grandmother's Mercedes.

An 11-year-old boy helped save his grandmother when she was struggling to stand upright by getting behind the wheel. PJ Brewer-Laye, from Indianapolis, was driving his go-kart around his neighbourhood while his grandmother, Angela Brewer-Laye, walked nearby. The pair were about two kilometres away from their house when Ms Brewer-Laye began to feel ill.

"PJ always rides his four-wheeler or his go-kart or dirt bike while I'm getting exercise in," Ms Brewer-Laye said to WTHR. That day, however, her vision began to blur and, feeling dizzy and disoriented, she had to lean against a road sign to keep her balance.

"He noticed my demeanour, and right when I was about to go down to the ground, that's when he springs into action," Ms Brewer-Laye told WTHR. She said her grandson took off as she leaned against the sign and returned driving her Mercedes-Benz.

"I was leaning against the stop sign, and all of a sudden, I look to my right, and I see my car - my Mercedes-Benz coming towards me. Just in an easy, calm manner, it was coming towards me," she told 11Alive.

PJ Brewer-Laye, noticing the change in his grandmother, had ridden his go-kart home and come back in a more suitable vehicle. His grandmother said that the plucky 11-year-old, who has since turned 12, drove her home and helped her into the house without any incident.

"I got in the car he drove me home pulled in the drive way put it in park and helped me out the car. Let me tell you this child is ONLY 11 YRS OLD!! and can drive better than his momma," Ms Brewer-Laye said in a Facebook post about the incident.

Not only did PJ drive his grandmother home, he also helped her inside, gave her glucose tablets - her blood glucose levels had dropped to dangerous levels - and waited until she felt better.

Angela Brewer-Laye explained that it wasn't the first time her grandson drove a car - he learned to drive by rearranging vehicles in the driveway or yard under the strict supervision of his grandfather.

His presence of mind and flawless driving skills, meanwhile, have earned him a ton of praise on social media.

"Glad you're ok. Great job to your grandson," wrote one person on Facebook, while another said, "Got that one hand turn down.... good job PJ taking care of grandma."