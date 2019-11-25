10-Foot King Cobra Removed From Train In Uttarakhand. Watch

A 10-foot-long snake was captured from a train.

After snakes on a plane, it was a snake on a train that created a stir on the Internet. A video of a 10-foot-long king cobra being removed from a train in Uttarakhand has surfaced on social media, leaving many stunned. The video was shared on Twitter and Facebook by Dr PM Dhakate, Field Forester at Uttarakhand Forest Department. It shows a few officials trying to capture the king cobra that had coiled itself above the wheels of the train. A number of onlookers can also been seen in the video, some filming the incident on their phones.

According to Dr Dhakate, the snake was rescued in a joint operation by the Uttarakhand Forest Department and Railway Protection Force at the Kathgodam station.

"Both the teams ensured safekeeping of passengers, mob, keeping the train on schedule & rescuing the animal," he wrote.

#KingCobraRescue a 10 foot King Cobra snake was rescued by the UKFD rescue team along with RFP Kathgodam Railway Station, India. Both the teams ensured safekeeping of passengers, mob, keeping the train on schedule & rescuing the animal. Later King Cobra was released in the forest pic.twitter.com/Y2I1ghc6Cl — Dr. PM Dhakate (@paragenetics) November 23, 2019

The video has been viewed over 5,000 times on Twitter since being posted on Saturday.

"I'm deeply impressed with the level of perfection and confidence of rescuers," wrote one person in the comments section. "Thank you @NRRPF & the forest department team," said another, tagging the official Twitter account of RPF, Northern Railway.

The king cobra was later released into the wild.

In 2016, a Japanese bullet train was forced to make an emergency stop after a snake was found slithering between the seats.

