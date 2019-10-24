Maryam Nawaz Admitted To Hospital In Lahore After Meeting Ailing Father

Maryam Nawaz, imprisoned in a money laundering case, was given an hour to meet her father. (File)

Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz was on Wednesday admitted to same hospital where he was taken after his health deteriorated in jail.

Maryam Nawaz was admitted to Lahore's Services Hospital with low blood pressure after she met her ailing father.

Maryam Nawaz was released on parole for an hour by the Punjab government to see her father, who has been in hospital since Monday night. Maryam Nawaz had earlier claimed that she was denied permission to meet her father.

Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Lahore's Services Hospital after his health deteriorated Monday night. His physician had said that he had a "critically low" platelet count and requested the authorities to immediately shift him to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to extend the best medical care to Nawaz Sharifm his information adviser Firdous Ashiq Awan wrote on Twitter.

