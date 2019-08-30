Water, Sewer Connections Of Two Noida Malls Snapped For Not Paying Dues

The Great India Place is a popular mall in Noida.

The water and sewer connections of two malls, a hospital and some industrial units were cut yesterday in Uttar Pradesh's Noida over non-payment of dues.

The Great India Place, a popular mall in the city, owes water and sewer dues of Rs 14.35 crore, the Noida Authority said, while the Logix City Centre Mall in Sector 32 and the Chikitsa NMC Superspeciality Hospital in sector 30 owe a sum of Rs 46 lakh each.

The other six industrial units facing action have dues of Rs 18 lakh, Rs 18 lakh, Rs 12 lakh, Rs 21 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, news agency ANI reported.

The authority has issued notices to over 100 major defaulters. Last year too, it had disabled water connections of 29 defaulters.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.