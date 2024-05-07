Video: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Son, Aides Attack Fuel Station Staff

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son jumped queue and attacked staff at a petrol pump

A video has emerged showing the son of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and accused in a corruption case Amanatullah Khan thrashing employees of a fuel station in Noida Sector 95.

The police said CCTV shows the AAP leader's son and his friends wanted to jump the queue at the petrol station. This led to a heated exchange between the AAP MLA's son and the fuel station employees.

Suddenly, Amanatullah's son and his aides in a second vehicle got down and started thrashing the employees.

The Noida Police said they have filed a first information report (FIR) into the incident, naming both the MLA and his son.

The AAP MLA himself came to the fuel station later and threatened the employees, reports said.

Mr Khan, however, told news agency PTI that his son, who is a law student, was going to appear in an exam when the incident happened. "The staff of the petrol pump misbehaved with my son and also manhandled him. Now, they are using incomplete CCTV footage to malign my image and frame me in a one-sided police action," he alleged.

Mr Khan said that after getting a call from the police, he reached the petrol pump, talked to its owner and the whole thing was "settled", but later learnt that he was also "implicated" in the case by the police.

In the FIR, an employee of the petrol station said Mr Khan's son had come there in the morning to get fuel for his car, but jumped the queue. He allegedly insisted that the salesman should first fill fuel in his vehicle and assaulted the salesperson.

"After that, he started beating the salesman while threatening that he was the MLA's son. He took out an iron rod from the car and started hitting around. He also broke the card machine kept there," the FIR stated.

"To protect the salesman, other petrol pump employees also got involved in the scuffle. After that, senior staff broke up the fight and the police were called, but by the time he fled the spot," the complaint said.

Amanatullah Khan is an accused in a case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board.