Video: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Son In Trouble Over Noida Petrol Pump Assault

Trouble seems to be mounting for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatullah Khan and his son as the Uttar Pradesh Police is all set to speed up action against the two in the Noida petrol pump assault case.

The police have begun preparations to attach his properties, following orders by a Noida court.

Currently, the AAP legislator is being sent notices for attaching his properties. If they fail to respond to the notice, police will step up their drive and attach his properties, as per court orders.

The 'absconding' duo also applied for anticipatory bail in the case but their plea was rejected by a local court. Following this, they moved to the High Court.

Days ago, the Noida cops also put up 'missing' posters at the residence of the AAP legislator as they failed to trace his whereabouts. A Noida police team had gone to his Okhla residence to interrogate the duo but didn't find them at home, nor could contact them on the phone.

The AAP MLA and his son were charged in a case in Noida for abuse and assault of petrol pump workers.

Amanatullah Khan's son and his aides had thrashed some employees of a Noida petrol pump in Sector 95 and the video of the violent assault also went viral on social media.

VIDEO | Aam Aadmi Party Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan's son physically assaults the staff of a petrol pump in Noida Sector 95. The incident was caught on CCTV camera. A case has been registered by the police. pic.twitter.com/4gHleKYL34 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2024

In the CCTV footage, his son and aides could be seen jumping the queue at the petrol pump and then engaging in a physical spat, when objected to by staff.

Following the blatant day-light violence, his son and aides were booked by the Noida cops for creating disorder. Later, Amanatullah also reached the fuel station and got into a fracas with the employees.

Notably, the Noida Police have been on the hunt for the duo for the past few days but have yet to make any headway. The duo already have an NBW issued against them.



