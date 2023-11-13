Video: 2 Bursting Crackers Run Over By Car In Noida, Driver Arrested

The police arrested the driver of the red Maruti Swift.

A shocking video has emerged from Noida in which a car is seen running over two people while they were bursting firecrackers on Diwali night. Both the people - a five-year-old girl and an elderly man - were seriously injured in the incident and admitted to hospital. As the video gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), the police responded saying the driver has been arrested and further legal action is being taken. The incident took place near Eldeco Amantran in Sector 119, according to local outlets.

The video, shot by the resident of a highrise building nearby, shows the red car coming in at high speed on the road where some people were bursting crackers.

The red Maruti Swift then crushes a girl and a man who were on the road and speeds away. Shocked locals then rush to check the victims.

Some new outlets reported that the victims were rushed to a nearby private hospital for medical care.

Another similar incident was reported from Greater Noida West where a car driver tried to run over a man celebrating Diwali on the side of the road. The incident took place near Gaur City 7th Avenue on Sunday night.

The police said they arrested the car driver after scanning the CCTV footage from nearby buildings. Further legal action is being taken, the police further said in the social media post.

Despite a blanket ban on fireworks in Delhi and nearby cities in NCR due to pollution and worsening air quality, people engaged in bursting firecrackers on Diwali night.

The air quality in Delhi recorded a massive 140 per cent jump in the levels of PM2.5, the major pollutant that affects lungs and causes major health issues a day after Diwali.

The amount of PM2.5 was recorded at 200.8 at 7am on Monday. It was 83.5 at the same time on Sunday, according to data recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).