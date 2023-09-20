Yamuna And Noida Expressways To Be Out Of Bounds For 5 Days. Here's Why

Yamuna Expressway will be closed for heavy vehicles due to MotoGP and trade fair.

The Noida traffic police has made elaborate arrangements keeping in view the international trade fair and MotoGP events scheduled to take place this week. In a traffic advisory, it said that entry of heavy commercial as well as non-commercial vehicles will be banned on Noida-Greater Expressway, which merges into the Yamuna Expressway for an onwards journey towards Agra. The restrictions will be in place from 5am on September 21 to 23.59pm on September 25. The traffic police has given a list of alternate roads and transport services like Metro to ensure smooth journey for daily commuters.

🚨यातायात निर्देशिका🚨

यूपी इंटरनेशनल ट्रेड शो और MotoGP रेस के दृष्टिगत जारी की गई यातायात निर्देशिका।



नोट:- असुविधा से बचने के लिए नेविगेशन हेतु Mappls MapmyIndia App का प्रयोग करें।

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं०–9971009001 pic.twitter.com/lsXgYoL3yo — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) September 20, 2023

While the international trade fair will be organised at the Expo Mart in Greater Noida from September 21-25, Moto GP will be held at Buddh International Circuit from September 22-24.

Nearly 10,000 foreign delegates and other high-profile guests are expected to attend these events.

To keep the traffic movement smooth, heavy vehicles will not be allowed on DND Flyway, Chilla Road, Kalindi Kunj, New Ashok Nagar and Jhundpura borders, the traffic advisory said.

Buses, heavy vehicles as well as non-commercial vehicles will also be kept off the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway. Only vehicles carrying goods marked under essential services like milk, vegetables, medicines etc will be allowed. There will be restrictions near Pari Chowk too.

The traffic police said that heavy transport vehicles can use national highways 9, 24 and 91 to commute from Delhi to Noida and Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra and Lucknow during this period.

The traffic police has advised people to use Metro to commute. It has also released helpline numbers 9971009001 and 9355057381 for the convenience of people.

The Noida Police has also imposed prohibitory order in the district under Section 144 of the CrPC till September 25, which prohibits any "unlawful assembly".