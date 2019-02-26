Service On Noida-Greater Noida Metro Hit Due To Power Failure

A team of officials were at the spot to resolve the problem. (File)

Service on the Noida-Greater Noida metro was hit due to a technical glitch on Monday night, exactly a month after its inauguration, according to its operator the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

The breakdown on the Aqua Line was caused due to electricity failure in the over head equipment between Sector 144 and Pari Chowk metro station, resulting in the services being halted, a senior official said.

The breakdown was caused around 9 pm and services were still to be resumed at the time this report was filed.

NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay said feeder bus services were immediately deployed for passengers.

"No fare has been charged from those having the QR ticket or smart card on the feeder bus for drop at stations between Sector 144 and Pari Chowk station," he said.

He said 57 passengers boarded the NMRC bus at Metro 144 for Pari Chowk.

A team of officials of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) were at the spot to resolve the problem, Mr Upadhyay said.

Built for Rs 5,503 crore, the Aqua Line, that connects Noida and Greater covering 29.7 km via 21 stations between the twin-cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar, was inaugurated on January 25 amid much fanfare.