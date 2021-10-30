Noida Twin Towers Demolition To Take Longer Than 3 Months, Says Supertech

Residents of the housing project claimed their consent was not taken for the twin towers. (File)

The Supertech Group has informed the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) that it would require more than the stipulated three months time to demolish its two multi-storey illegal towers in the city, sources said on Friday.

The real estate group cited opinion of top experts it had hired for reviewing the demolition plan of the two under-construction tower in sector 93A of Noida and would seek further time extension from Supreme Court for "safe demolition", the sources said.

Top officials, however, said NOIDA cannot extend the time limit on its own and the developer should abide by the Supreme Court's order or approach it for any change.

The court had on August 31 ordered the demolition of the twin towers which had come up in violation of building bylaws. It had set a three-month time line for the demolition, which ends on November 30.

"Supertech Group has informed NOIDA that it approached top demolition experts and agencies for carrying out safe demolition of the towers but without causing any collateral damage to other adjoining towers and housing projects," a source privy to the development told PTI.

"Citing the opinion of demolition experts, the developer has informed NOIDA that it would seek further time extension from the Supreme Court to carry out demolition in a safe manner," the source said.

The real estate group is believed to have engaged five individual demolition experts from various companies for the work, with the specialists suggesting it might take up to five months for completing the work - two months for analysis and development of action plan and three months to execute safe demolition and clear the debris.

NOIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari said, "The Supreme Court has directed Supertech Group to demolish the towers within three months. It is their responsibility and NOIDA cannot give any time on its own beyond that."

"Supertech Group has not even submitted any clear detailed plan to demolish the buildings as directed; NOIDA has directed them to do that as soon as possible. They have to abide by the Supreme Court decision or go to the Supreme Court if they want any change," Maheshwari told PTI.

The case pertained to realty firm Supertech constructing two 40-storey towers illegally in its Emerald Court housing project premises with over 900 flats and 21 shops in the towers.

Residents of the housing project claimed their consent was not taken for the twin towers, which were being built in violation of norms, and moved court.

The Allahabad High Court had in 2014 ordered the demolition of the twin towers with the Supreme Court upholding the verdict in 2021.

However, buyers who have invested their money in these towers hoped their interest would be protected, even as the Supertech Group has filed a "modification application" in the Supreme Court.

In light of the Supreme Court's verdict and the Uttar Pradesh government's directions, NOIDA has also initiated action in the case and lodged an FIR against 26 of its own officials -- including those retired -- four directors of Supertech Group and two architects.

