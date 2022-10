The occupants of the car had to jump out of the moving vehicle.

A family had a close shave in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, near Delhi, when their car turned into a fireball while going down a road.

Two women were seriously injured in the process.

Those injured were taken to the hospital by passers-by.

According to witnesses, the car burst into flames suddenly.

The incident took place in Noida's Sector 15A.

Because of the fire, there was a four-km long jam on the road.