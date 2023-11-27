Snapchat, WhatsApp, Small Parcel: How Noida Gang Supplied Drugs To Students

Four students of the Amity University in Noida have been arrested

The police in Noida on Monday busted a gang involved in allegedly supplying drugs to college students and arrested nine people. The police also recovered a variety of Indian and foreign-origin drugs, including 15 kg marijuana, 30 gm cocaine, 20 gm MDMA, and 150 gm hash, estimated to be worth around Rs 25 lakh.

The gang leader, Akshay Kumar, used to supply drugs in colleges and universities across Noida, while his wife used to sell a substance called "OG", which the couple used to procure from Taiwan, the police said.

Another member of the gang, Narendra Rajasthani, used to supply marijuana to the students residing on college campuses and as paying guests.

According to police, the gang used to deliver drugs in small parcels to students through Snapchat, Telegram, and WhatsApp.

They used a small parcel so that it looked like a delivery from Amazon and Flipkart, the police said.

The gang charged around Rs 7,000-8,000 for each parcel.

Four students of the Amity University in Noida have also been arrested in the case.

As part of a crackdown on narcotics, the police have recently conducted raids across various educational institutions in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district and arrested several drug suppliers.

Earlier last week, over 260 kg of marijuana was recovered during a raid.