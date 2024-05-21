Noida Cops Bust Sex Racket At Spa Centre, 2 Arrested: Police

The racket was being operated from spa centre in Baraula village, police said (Representational)

A prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa centre in the city was busted and two men were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manish Mishra said a raid was conducted on Monday by the local police along with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) on the basis of inputs about it.

"Two people have been arrested from the spa centre while three others involved in the racket are on the run. An FIR has been lodged in the case under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act," ADCP Mishra said.

The racket was being operated from the spa centre located in Baraula village, under sector 49 police station limits, a senior official said.

The raid at the spa centre was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (women safety) Soumya Singh, ACP (Noida -3) Shavvya Goyal and AHTU incharge inspector Rajeev Balyan, a police spokesperson said.

Two mobile phones, Rs 9,780 cash, 26 visiting cards, and some objectionable items were seized from the spot, the official said.

