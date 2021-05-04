Massive Fire Breaks Out In Slums Of Noida, Officials Rushed To Spot

Chief fire officer and his teams rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

A massive fire broke out in a slum area near Barola village of Noida this evening after which the police and fire officials reached the spot to douse the blaze.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Local residents gathered in the area after several huts caught fire, flames of which reached high in the air and could be seen from various sectors of Noida.

"Chief fire officer and his teams are rushing to extinguish fire," the Noida Police said on Twitter after several people on the Internet shared photos and videos of the fire.

Police officials of Noida sector 49 station are on the spot and have cleared the area. The cause of the fire is not known yet, officials said.

Another massive fire had broken out just last month in a slum area of Noida, in which two children were killed. Several huts had caught fire due to "unknown reasons" in the Bahlolpur village area in Noida on April 11.