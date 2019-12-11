Man Rapes Teen In Greater Noida; Couple Film Act, Blackmail Her: Cops

The teen claimed she was raped by the accused in a hotel room (Representational)

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man, who allegedly raped a teenager, and another man and his wife, who blackmailed the survivor with a video clip of the incident, in Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old girl, who works as a domestic help and lives in a rented accommodation in Pi sector, had on Monday approached the police, complaining that she was raped by the accused in a hotel room, an officer said.

"The accused, who works as a mechanic, was known to her, while the couple, who had introduced the girl to him, lives in the survivor's neighbourhood," Greater Noida Superintendent of Police, Ranvijay Singh said.

"According to the complaint, the accused had taken her to the hotel room where he raped her. A video clip of the episode was made which was used by the couple to blackmail the girl," Mr Singh said.

An FIR has been registered at Knowledge Park police station and during investigation the allegations were found to be true, he said.

Based on the probe, all three involved in the case were arrested on Tuesday and further proceedings are underway, Mr Singh said.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as under provisions of the POCSO Act, the police said.