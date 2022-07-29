Man Arrested For Embezzling Rs 50 Lakh From Employer In Noida: Police

Police said they have frozen several bank accounts where the funds were transferred.

A 29-year-old Delhi-based man has been arrested by the Noida Police on charges of embezzling Rs 50 lakh from the company where he worked, officials said on Friday.

Puneet Shrivastava, who lives in East Delhi's Vinod Nagar area, was arrested on Thursday from near Sector 15 metro station here, police officials said.

"The accused worked in ACTAS Technologies private limited which had filed a complaint with the Phase 1 police station here, alleging that he had illegally transferred Rs 50 lakh of the company into his bank account and those of his relatives," a police spokesperson said.

"On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was lodged and probe taken up after which the accused employee of the firm was arrested," said the spokesperson.

Police said they have frozen several bank accounts where the funds were transferred, including an HDFC bank account in Mr Shrivastava's name which had Rs 10 lakh in it.

The FIR against him was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 408 (criminal breach of trust by employee), police said.

The accused was produced in a local court which has remanded him into judicial custody, police added.

