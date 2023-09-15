4 Killed After Lift Falls In Under-Construction Building In Noida

The building is reportedly being constructed by the Amrapali builders

At least four workers were killed after a lift in an under-construction building in Uttar Pradesh's Noida fell on Friday.

Five other workers were critically injured in the incident that took place in the Amrapali Dream Valley Phase 2 housing society in Greater Noida west.

"The service lift, which is used at construction sites, had a fall from the 14th floor height," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajeev Dixit told the news agency PTI.

Last month, a woman died after a lift collapsed at a society in Noida's Sector 137.

The woman, who was alone in the lift and sustained injuries when its wire snapped, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, as per police.